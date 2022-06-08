Can conservation technology help save our rapidly disappearing species? | Problem Solved

During what scientists have named the “Sixth Mass Extinction” (the fifth one wiped out the dinosaurs), conservationists are racing against the clock to carry out critical monitoring as quickly as possible to aid in the creation of protected areas. We are on track to lose 30–50% of all species by 2050. In the third installment of the YouTube series “Problem Solved,” Mongabay looks at the potential of emerging conservation technology to speed up this process of monitoring. Watch the full video here: Relying solely on current or former species-monitoring technology presents a problem for conservationists. “If we go too slowly, are we writing just the obituary of a dying planet?” asks a member of a focus group from a survey conducted on conservation monitoring technology by WILDLABS, an online platform for conservation technology experts. Conservation technology is not new. Take camera traps, for instance. While they have not always been widely used, scientists and conservationists have increasingly been relying upon them over the past decade to detect and monitor the presence of land-based species. For all the technological innovation that made camera trap usage feasible in the 2010s, conservationists are still left with (sometimes) millions of photographs to sort through. There is also a lot of other data to catalog and analyze when information is collected via mobile apps and GIS (geographic information systems) and remote sensing. But is this happening fast enough? Scientists warn that the Earth could potentially lose as many as 500 land animals over the next…This article was originally published on Mongabay

