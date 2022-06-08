Chinese pond heron spotted in Nepal for first time

KATHMANDU — The list of bird species found in Nepal has now grown to 891, after a bird never before seen in the country was spotted at a national park in the south. Photographers Raju Tamang and Prem Bomjan snapped a picture of the Chinese pond heron (Ardeola bacchus) in Chitwan National Park, better known for its Bengal tigers and greater one-horned rhinos. “I found the bird early morning on June 1,” said Tamang, adding he enjoys going on morning walks around the national park area photographing the birds. Nepali photographers Bomjan and Tamang who photographed the Chinese pond heron. Image courtesy of Raju Tamang “I saw the bird on a farm and thought it was an Indian pond heron, which looks similar,” he told Mongabay. “But I thought something was amiss as its neck was unusually red and I came back to have another look. When I tried to take a photo, it flew to a nearby tree.” Tamang said he then called his friend and fellow photographer Bomjan. As word spread about the bird, locals spotted it again on June 7. The Chinese pond heron is typically found in wetland areas in China and parts of Southeast Asia. “We have verified the image and confirmed that it is a Chinese pond heron,” said Tulsi Subedi, chair of the Nepal Bird Record Committee under the Nepal Ornithological Union. In 2018, the union, working with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Reserves, drew up a list of birds known…This article was originally published on Mongabay

