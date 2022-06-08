Climate change: Ukraine war prompts fossil fuel 'gold rush' – report

From BBC
The world is witnessing a “gold rush” for new fossil fuel projects, according to a new report by leading climate change researchers.
Soaring energy prices spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to new investment in oil and gas.
A report by Climate Action Tracker (CAT) says the world risks being locked into “irreversible warming”.
There is broad consensus that the emission of gases produced by fossil fuels must be dramatically cut by 2030.
That is seen as the only path that would keep global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees and avoid the most damaging effects of climate change.
“There seems to be really a gold rush for new fossil fuel infrastructure,” Professor Niklas Höhne of NewClimate Institute, a CAT partner, told BBC News.
“Supposedly it helps with short-term energy supply, but new infrastructure once it’s built will be there for decades and we will definitely miss the climate targets,” he said.
The report comes as diplomats meet at the UN Bonn Climate Change conference amid new, energy security worries.
US envoy on climate change John Kerry warned in a BBC interview ahead of the conference that the war in Ukraine must not be used as an excuse to prolong global reliance on coal. He criticised a number of large countries for not living up to the promises they made at the COP26 climate summit in 2021.
