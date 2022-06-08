Indonesia should take a leadership role in the Global Plastics Treaty (commentary)

March 2 marked a historic day for the global effort to eradicate plastic pollution. The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) finally passed a draft resolution to create an international, legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution. Hopefully, this important initiative will significantly address the global plastic pollution problem, and therefore Indonesia must support and take leadership to ensure an effective treaty. There are at least two reasons why Indonesia should take a significant role in negotiating the Global Plastics Treaty. First, Indonesia has suffered from plastic pollution. According to the World Bank, Indonesia generates around 7.8 million metric tons of plastic annually, with more than half of it mismanaged. Nearly 5 million metric tons of plastic waste in Indonesia go uncollected or “disposed of in open dumpsites or leaked from improperly managed landfills,” the World Bank says. This mismanaged plastic waste has been a significant threat to Indonesia’s marine environment since it ends up in the ocean. Indeed, Indonesia is the second-largest marine polluter, after only China, contributing to 10% of the world’s marine pollution, with 3.22 million metric tons of waste annually. Locals sorting and recycling plastics and other garbage in Indonesia. Image by carol mitchell via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). This huge amount of marine plastic pollution not only threatens the livelihood of Indonesia’s coastal communities, but more importantly, it has destroyed the sustainability of the ocean, which contributes a huge part to climate change. Secondly, in 2017 Indonesia created a National Plan of Action on Marine Plastic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

