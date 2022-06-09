At 30, Brazil’s Yanomami reserve is beset by mining, malaria and mercury

Thirty years ago, Brazil issued a decree officially recognizing the ancestral land of the Yanomami people as an Indigenous territory. The new designation made the area, located deep in the Amazon, on the border with Venezuela, a protected land: it can’t be sold or exploited and may only serve as the source of livelihood for the 27,000 Indigenous Yanomami living in more than 350 villages spread across the rainforest. Indigenous territories in Brazil have long been a stronghold against deforestation. But there was little to celebrate for the Yanomami on May 25, the 30th anniversary of their territory’s official recognition. That’s because this reserve, an area the size of former colonial power Portugal and located in the shadow of Pico da Neblina, Brazil’s highest mountain, has witnessed a massive invasion of illegal gold miners, known as garimpeiros, in recent years. The area inside the reserve that’s been destroyed by mining activities increased from 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres) at the end of 2018 to 3,272 hectares (8,085 acres) at the end of last year, according to the report “Yanomami Under Attack,” from the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), an NGO that advocates for environmental diversity and the rights of Indigenous people. The report describes how some 20,000 illegal miners have penetrated deep into the Yanomami reserve, which straddles the border region of the states of Roraima and Amazonas, by plane and boat. Their activities are described as “artisanal,” yet they work with excavators, bulldozers and dredgers that cost a small fortune. In the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

