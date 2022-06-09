Environmental paradise or dystopian debacle? Promise and peril of futuristic island communities (commentary)

In an ideal world, perhaps we can learn how to live in coastal areas while coping with climate change and perhaps even pursue cutting-edge technologies in tandem with innovative island communities. In light of global warming and flooding, such aspirations are becoming a social imperative since increased migration puts a strain on cities. For some time, utopian ideas have played a significant role in Western culture by informing progressive thinking, providing a sense of purpose to ongoing social struggles, and promoting ambitious city planning. Today’s utopianists, however, are literally “rocking the boat” by arguing we should build structures that float on the ocean instead of continuing to build on land. To be sure, floating communities can face severe weather conditions on the high seas. Modern-day “aquapreneurs,” on the other hand, believe we can solve housing problems by spreading out across the water rather than trying to fend off the sea from land. Ambitiously, architects are designing floating, raft-like platforms that, in turn, support buildings, roads, utilities and parkland. Some designers have even constructed floating schools for use in waterside slums, as well as shipping containers that are fixed onto floating foundations comprised of plastic bottles. Though land-based cities cannot easily be remodeled without demolishing preexisting buildings, floating cities could ingeniously be refashioned in connection with the seasons and shifting populations. Floating homes “surging” in the Netherlands Some envision floating settlements as extensions of existing cities’ infrastructure, with hexagonal islands deriving power from waves and the sun. Experts have pushed the notion of floating “districts,” in which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

