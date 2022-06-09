For traditional peoples in Brazil’s Maranhão state, progress brings violence

Aldeli de Jesus Ribeiro, also known as Pan Akroá Gamella, has scars all over his body as a result of gunshot wounds, stabbings, beatings with sticks and kicks suffered during the so-called Gamella Massacre. That violent attack took place on April 30, 2017, against the Indigenous people of Viana, a municipality in Brazil’s Maranhão’s state, located 214 kilometers (133 miles) from the state capital, São Luís. Five years later, Ribeiro finds the strength to celebrate. “I was born again,” he says, recalling the day he was shot in the back, had both his wrists and his left leg severed, got two deep cuts on his head, causing a deep slit on his forehead, in addition to a laceration on his mouth that resulted in the loss of five teeth. By the shores of the lush Lake Aquiri in the village of Centro dos Antero, in his beautiful wooden house painted in tropical colors and surrounded by ornamental plants and fruit trees, Ribeiro celebrates his rebirth, which is expressed by his Indigenous name, Pan, which means “seed” in the Gamella language. Another victim of the attack recalls that “the order was to kill everyone, even the children.” José Ribamar Mendes Akroá Gamella, also known as Zé Canário, had his right hand and left leg severed, in addition to a cut on his face. He says he will never forget that day: “It was around 2 p.m., and we went out for a ritual. Men, women, children, everyone was at the Flores…This article was originally published on Mongabay

