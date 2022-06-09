James Webb Space Telescope hit by tiny meteorite

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A tiny rock fragment has hit the new James Webb Space Telescope’s main mirror.
The damage inflicted by the dust-sized micrometeoroid is producing a noticeable effect in the observatory’s data but is not expected to limit the mission’s overall performance.
James Webb was launched in December to succeed the revolutionary – but now ageing – Hubble Space Telescope.
Astronomers are due to release its first views of the cosmos on 12 July.
The US space agency Nasa said these images would be no less stunning because of what’s just happened.
The incident appears to have occurred sometime between 23 and 25 May.
Analysis indicates the mirror segment known as C3 – one of the 18 beryllium-gold tiles that make up Webb’s 6.5m-wide primary reflector – was struck.
The speed at which things move through space means even the smallest particles can impart a lot of energy when colliding with another object. Webb has now been hit five times with this latest event being the most significant.
Webb has an open design; its mirrors are not guarded by the kind of tubular baffle seen on other space telescopes, such as Hubble. Instead, the reflectors sit behind one giant sunshield that allows them to maintain the stable, cold temperatures needed to detect infrared light.
The possibility of micrometeoroid hits was anticipated and contingencies like this were incorporated into the choice of materials, the construction of components and the different modes of