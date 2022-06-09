New near-real-time tool reveals Earth’s land cover in more detail than ever before

Google and the World Resources Institute (WRI) this week announced the launch of a new mapping tool touted as providing an unprecedented level of detail about how land is being used around the world. Called Dynamic World, it’s said to be the first global land cover data set available in near-real-time at high resolution. “It’s a new frontier in global, high-resolution, near-real-time environmental monitoring,” Rebecca Moore, director of Google Earth, said at an online press launch on June 6. Powered by Google Earth Engine’s cloud-based artificial intelligence, Dynamic World uses satellite imagery with a resolution of 10 by 10 meters (33 by 33 feet) from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites to reveal up-to-date coverage of a suite of different land and water types, including urban development, wetlands, forests, crops and trees. A Dynamic World land use land cover map showing distinct classification of different land cover types. Image courtesy of Google / WRI While satellite images are typically processed as soon as they become available, up until now, global land cover maps often take months to produce, and are updated only on a monthly or annual basis. As a result, decision-makers at times lack timely data that could lead to rapid actions to address environmental disturbances, such as unprecedented changes to seasonal ecosystem cycles, the impacts of storms, floods and fires, or human disturbances like illegal logging. “We’ve heard from a number of governments and researchers that they’re committed to taking action … but they’re lacking critical environmental monitoring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

