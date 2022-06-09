Ray care center: Indonesia’s Raja Ampat a key nursery for young reef mantas

JAKARTA — Researchers have confirmed that a lagoon in Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago, a popular dive site, is a nursery for newborn and juvenile manta rays, cementing the area’s status as a key sanctuary for the species. In a recently published study, scientists in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand concluded that Wayag Lagoon in Raja Ampat, in West Papua province, is a globally rare nursery for juveniles of the reef manta ray (Mobula alfredi). Identified nurseries for the rays typically lack proof of long-term and continuous stays by juveniles, which is one of three requirements — described in a 2007 study — for confirming a nursery. The other requirements include common encounters of young rays and repeated use by juveniles of the site. Wayag is just one of four areas in the Raja Ampat archipelago that have been identified as potential M. alfredi nurseries, and is the most studied one. If the other three are also confirmed by scientists, it would solidify the status of at least two Indonesian protected areas — Raja Ampat and Komodo National Park — as key sanctuaries for manta rays. “Around the world, there’s much work to be done in confirming and protecting manta ray nurseries, and hopefully this study will encourage researchers and conservationists to take on more of these projects,” study lead author Edy Setyawan, a marine scientist at the University of Auckland, said in a press release. Wayag Lagoon in Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago. Image courtesy of the University of Auckland. For…This article was originally published on Mongabay

