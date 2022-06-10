Elephant tusk ivory sold on eBay a decade after self-imposed ban

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Sellers are flouting eBay’s self-imposed ban on the sale of elephant ivory by listing it under pseudonyms.
An investigation by the BBC and legal experts found ivory objects were often listed as “bovine bone”.
We bought three such items on eBay UK and tested them in an independent lab. Two were confirmed to be made of ivory.
An analysis by ivory trade experts also indicated that thousands of elephant ivory objects have been sold on the site since the company banned its sale.
The investigation was started by Dr Caroline Cox at the University of Portsmouth. She and other ivory trade experts are concerned that online trade could continue, potentially undermining a new UK-wide ban on the sale of ivory, which came into force on 6 June.
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
It is more than 10 years since BeBay announced its own complete, worldwide ban on ivory sales. An online post stated that the global ban would “protect buyers and sellers, as well as animals in danger of extinction”.
In 2018 Dr Cox and her team carried out a three month online study, tracking “bovine bone” as a sale category on eBay’s UK site. The team tracked 632 pieces of bovine bone that were sold on eBay UK; more than 500 of those were determined to be ivory.
For this online forensic study, Dr Cox explained, she was able to use pictures and information in listings that provide