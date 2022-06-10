For Thai fishers facing dwindling catches, a Lao dam looms large

CHIANG KHAN, Thailand — In the rustic old town of Chiang Khan on the Mekong River, a tourist haven in northeastern Thailand’s Isaan region, local fishing communities now live in fear of a proposed dam that threatens to devastate their livelihoods. The $2 billion, 684-megawatt dam would sit just 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) upstream of the Thai border, in Laos, and has triggered outrage over its potential transboundary impacts. “Sanakham dam will be a disaster for ecology and fish, it will also cause worse flooding followed by drought,” Thanusilp Inda, the head of Ban Klang village in Chiang Khan, tells Mongabay. The Lao government already has two dams operating on the Mekong and seven more mainstream dams scheduled for construction. Further upstream in China, another 11 dams are already in operation on the river. Fishers in Thailand say they’ve already seen their catches decimated with each new dam built upstream of the planned Sanakham dam, in particular the Xayaburi dam that went online in Laos in 2019. Image by Shannon1 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). Fishers downstream in Thailand’s Loei and Nong Khai provinces, both in the Isaan region, have already been badly hit by this relentless succession of dams. Rasamy, the wife of a Nong Khai fisherman who gave only one name, says the proliferation of dams has made life a misery. “Chinese dams made fishing hard, but after they built the Xayaburi dam [in Laos], now it is much harder,” she says. “In the past week we…This article was originally published on Mongabay

