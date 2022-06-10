Illegal mining threatens one of the last forest links between the Andes and Ecuador’s Amazon

The route connecting the provinces of Loja and Zamora Chinchipe in Ecuador is a series of roads surrounded by green, leafy and picturesque mountains. Near the city of Zamora, signs welcome visitors to the ‘Land of Waterfalls and Birds.’ Naturally, the fluttering of birds and butterflies fills the air. A river runs alongside the road and enters the southern Amazonian city, where there is a pier overlooking its noisiest and more touristic avenue. Such scenery is what travelers expect to find when they think about Ecuador’s Amazon. View of the Nangaritza valley from near Las Orquideas after heavy rain. Photo by Andrew Neil via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). But some scenes break this idyll. Five minutes from the pier by car is the Redondel del Minero [Miner’s circle], a statue of a man standing at about 5 meters (16 feet) tall with a helmet and boots. He holds a gold mining pan in his hands. The statue is so well made that the skin looks as if it had tanned in the tropical heat. The miner looks toward the Zamora River and the Podocarpus National Park, a protected area of about 1,462 square kilometers (564 square miles) home to unique bird species and a network of more than a hundred lagoons. The statue is the first indication that everything revolves around mining in Zamora Chinchipe. Despite the entire province being a forested space of 10,556 square kilometers (4,076 square miles) with mighty rivers, fine-wood trees, medicinal plants and countless endemic species, it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

