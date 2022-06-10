Love Island: Second hand clothes and the trouble with fast fashion

From BBC
Love Island contestants are dressing in second-hand clothes, to make the new series “more eco-friendly”.
But what are the environmental issues around fashion, and how much difference do pre-worn clothes make?
Announcing the second-hand policy, Love Island producers said that UK shoppers were increasingly concerned about fast fashion.
The term describes the quick turnover of fashion trends and the move towards cheap, mass-produced clothing – with new lines constantly released.
This has resulted in wardrobes which are “overflowing with clothes”, argues fast fashion campaigner Elizabeth Cline. Oxfam research suggests the average Briton has 57 unworn items.
UK shoppers buy more clothes per person than those in any other country in Europe, according to MPs.
A recent survey by environmental charity Hubbub found that more than two-fifths of 16 to 24-year-olds buy clothes online at least once a week, compared to 13% on average for other age groups.
Research by Barclays bank in 2017 found that the men it surveyed spent nearly 25% more a month than women on clothes, although it looked at shopping in general, not just fast fashion.
Producing clothes uses a lot of natural resources and creates a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions which are responsible for climate change.
Overall, the fashion industry is