Report clears Kenyan conservancy of community abuse, but advocates cry foul

A report accusing Kenya-based conservation group the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) of involvement in extrajudicial killings of pastoralists was rejected on June 9 in an independent review commissioned by the trust's donors, which include The Nature Conservancy, USAID and the European Union. The review's author, Kanyinke Sena, director of the Indigenous Peoples of Africa Co-ordinating Committee, said he found "strikingly little evidence to corroborate the allegations against NRT." The review was commissioned after a report was released last November by U.S.-based advocacy group the Oakland Institute, which said NRT was fostering intracommunal violence and depriving pastoralist communities of access to rangelands. In its most serious allegations, the Oakland Institute accused rangers working for NRT of being implicated in a string of murders. "The allegations appear to have emerged from a minimal investigative process and are deeply implicated in a complex political environment where attacks on NRT are widely understood as an electoral tactic and as a means to draw attention," Sena wrote. Sena and his team visited 19 towns in central Kenya, including 9 in Isiolo county, where the killings were alleged to have taken place. In many cases, he wrote, he was unable to verify details of the killings or even the existence of the victims in his meetings with local officials and community members. In others, he heard accounts that blamed the deaths on clashes with rival ethnic groups. Despite sending a written request for information such as contact details for witnesses and relatives, he was also unable…

