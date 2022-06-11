Scotland and UK split over gene-edited food

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Scotland should not have food products “forced” on it because of the easing of regulations around gene editing, a government minister has said.
The UK government has introduced a Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill which would set different rules from the EU following Brexit.
It had asked Holyrood ministers to consider allowing gene-edited crops to be grown in Scotland.
But the idea has been dismissed by environment secretary Mairi McAllan.
She has written to UK environment secretary George Eustice and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, saying Scotland would not make the same changes as England if the bill passed.
Ms McAllan said the Scottish government “will not accept any constraint on the exercise of its devolved powers to set standards within devolved policy areas”.
Gene editing allows scientists to change a plant or animal’s DNA.
Scientists can engineer crops that are more disease or drought resistant, without adding genetic material from another species.
Under the UK’s internal market act, anything approved for sale in one part of the UK must be available across the whole of the UK.
Tomatoes developed by scientists in Norwich to produce high amounts of vitamin D could be among the first gene-edited produce to go on sale.
However, Scotland and Wales could potentially use their powers to restrict the use of genetically edited produce.
In her letter, Ms McAllan said: “If the UK government is determined to press ahead with this legislation, it