Food strategy for England will back farmers, Boris Johnson says

From BBC

Backing farmers will be at the heart of England’s new food strategy, the prime minister has announced.

Under the plans, farmers are set to produce more home-grown food to help guard against future economic shocks, Boris Johnson has pledged.

Full details of the proposals will be published later on Monday.

A leaked draft version of the report has been slated by critics. Labour said it failed to deliver “much more than a new slogan”.

And environmental groups have accused the government of rowing back on green ambitions.

Salt and sugar tax plan to be ruled outTax sugar and salt and prescribe veg, report saysSoil at heart of farm grant revolution

Announcing the blueprint, Mr Johnson said it set out “how we will back farmers, boost British industry and help protect people against the impacts of future economic shocks by safeguarding our food security”.

The PM added: “Harnessing new technologies and innovation, we will grow and eat more of our own food – unlocking jobs across the country and growing the economy, which in turn will ultimately help to reduce pressure on prices.”

The strategy also includes plans to:

Consult on an ambition for 50% of public sector food spend to go on food produced locally or certified to higher standardsPublish a framework for land use in England next year

The policy paper follows an independent review of the food system by restaurateur Henry Dimbleby who made a raft of recommendations around farming, environmental issues and health.

