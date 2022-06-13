Food strategy for England will back farmers, Boris Johnson says

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Backing farmers will be at the heart of England’s new food strategy, the prime minister has announced.
Under the plans, farmers are set to produce more home-grown food to help guard against future economic shocks, Boris Johnson has pledged.
Full details of the proposals will be published later on Monday.
A leaked draft version of the report has been slated by critics. Labour said it failed to deliver “much more than a new slogan”.
And environmental groups have accused the government of rowing back on green ambitions.
Announcing the blueprint, Mr Johnson said it set out “how we will back farmers, boost British industry and help protect people against the impacts of future economic shocks by safeguarding our food security”.
The PM added: “Harnessing new technologies and innovation, we will grow and eat more of our own food – unlocking jobs across the country and growing the economy, which in turn will ultimately help to reduce pressure on prices.”
The strategy also includes plans to:
The policy paper follows an independent review of the food system by restaurateur Henry Dimbleby who made a raft of recommendations around farming, environmental issues and health.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper