‘GPS’ bird points to the sweet spot: Q&A with honey hunter Eliupendo Laltaika

Eliupendo Laltaika spent much of his childhood in the village of Nainokanoka, in the northern part of Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area, herding cattle with his older brother. Sometimes they would enlist the services of the greater honeyguide (Indicator indicator), a bird that would lead them to honey-filled bees’ nests. Cooperating with honeyguides in this way is an increasingly rare example of human-wildlife cooperation that persists among a dwindling number of communities in East, Central and Southern Africa. Now a qualified conservation biologist and director of the Ngorongoro Biodiversity Conservation Project, the 33-year-old Laltaika is studying human-honeyguide mutualism. He sees a decline in honey hunting by his Maasai community, as people turn to refined sugar or domesticated bees, and as trees favored by wild bees are cut down in areas near settlements. Wild bees and honeyguides are now harder to find outside of protected areas. A male greater honeyguide (Indicator indicator). Some communities in East, Central and Southern Africa enlist the services of the bird to find honey-filled bees’ nests. Image by Peter Steward via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). Laltaika says he’s determined to preserve this cooperation between people and wild animals in a region that is undergoing social and environmental changes that might extinguish the relationship. He spoke to Mongabay from his base in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity. Mongabay: How old were you when you first learned the skill of honey hunting, and who did you learn it from? Eliupendo Laltaika: I…This article was originally published on Mongabay

