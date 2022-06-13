In Indonesian Borneo, a succession of extractive industries multiplies impacts, social fractures

Industrial logging, rubber, oil palm, then coal. The snowballing effects of these extractive industries have divided local communities and destroyed livelihoods in parts of Indonesian Borneo, a new study finds. “Communities who have had their land ‘grabbed’ by previous phases of industrial land use will experience the cumulative impacts of intensified extraction without necessarily deriving benefits,” lead author, Tessa Toumbourou of the University of Melbourne, told Mongabay. Like a reverse evolution, some of the landscape of East Kalimantan province has already been transformed from the thriving ecology of primary forest to bare rock, passing through logging and monocrops, to open-cast coal mining. Most of the region falls somewhere along that trajectory, with just fifteen percent still under intact primary forest. The study looked at the pseudonymous village of “Hongoi,” combining literature review, local mapping projects, government information on land concessions and interviews with local people. It found that once land is released for one form of industrial extraction, deals are struck between companies and the government for successive permits. Locals rarely get a look in, but have to handle the damaging knock-on effects on a daily basis, seeing their own landholdings assailed by pests, floods and fire as industrial logging, plantations and mining degrade the ecosystem they inhabit. The ongoing extra pressure on landscape dependent rural life is laying bare inequalities and sharpening cultural and social divides that disproportionately affect women, cultural minorities, newcomers and the young, Toumbourou says. Corroborating previous research in other regions, the study “reflects the facts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay