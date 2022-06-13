Loggers close in on one of the world’s oldest biosphere reserves

ISANGI, Congo — In a secluded corner of the Congo, machetes in hand, scientists make their way through the Yangambi Reserve, using shallow streams as natural paths to move faster through the wilderness. Some of them are plotting routes for a large-scale biodiversity survey. Others are climbing a metallic structure the size of a 20-story building, the first of its kind in the Congo Basin. The flux tower measures the exchange of greenhouse gasses between the atmosphere and the ecosystem, providing precious insights into the climate role of the Congo forest, whose trees store a third more carbon per hectare than the Amazon. In the neighboring Ngazi forest, scientists such as Jonas Kambale are also busy monitoring species that once used to abound in Yangambi. “This forest is a wildlife reservoir,” he said. “If we want the Yangambi Biosphere Reserve to be viable, we can’t forget Ngazi.” The isolation of this tract of forest has sheltered large mammals such as okapi (Okapia johnstoni) and chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) from human pressures in a country with one of the highest population growth rates on the planet. But timber transport roads planned for 2024 may change that, as they open up a largely inaccessible area to commercial hunting, charcoal making and slash and burn agriculture, a leading cause of deforestation in the world’s second-largest rainforest. This ecological haven is connected to the Yangambi UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve in northeastern DRC — one of the first of its kind and a prime site…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay