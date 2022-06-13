Overexploited and underprotected: Study urges action on Asia’s rosewoods

Rosewood trees are a mainstay of tropical forests across parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America. But their future looks bleak. Their fragrant, red-hued heartwood is prized by makers of luxury furniture, and illegal loggers and timber trafficking networks are systematically obliterating rosewoods from forest landscapes the world over to feed this demand. Halting the illegal rosewood trade, which mainly supplies markets in China, is tricky: it’s a big business. The value of the illegal international trade in rosewood timber exceeds that of ivory, according to a 2020 report from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime. To stem the destruction, in 2016 the entire genus of Dalbergia — a large group that includes all rosewood species — was added to Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), making it an offense to trade the species internationally without a permit. But despite the increased protections, trees are still cut down and illegally traded due to legislative loopholes and limited enforcement. Moreover, scientists and conservationists know very little about the isolated and fragmented rosewood populations that remain. A remnant rosewood forest in farmland in Central Lao. Image by National Agriculture and Forestry Research Institute (Lao) via Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-SA) To address this knowledge gap, an international team of scientists recently used a combination of species distribution data, spatial analysis and local expert knowledge to gauge where rosewood populations persist in the Greater Mekong region, a global hub of the rosewood trade.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay