Proposed copper and gold mine threatens the world’s ‘second Amazon’ in PNG

The Sepik River takes an unhurried 1,126 kilometers, or 700 miles, to snake from the lush highland rainforests of western Papua New Guinea, swerving momentarily across the border into Indonesia’s Papua province, before wending out to the mangroves abutting the Bismarck Sea on the northern coast of New Guinea Island. Along the way, the river unspools into the lowlands like a disheveled deck line, its looping bights draining more 7.77 million hectares (19.2 million acres) of montane and lowland rainforest — an area about the size of the Czech Republic. It’s the island’s longest river and today still flows freely throughout its entire length. The biodiversity there still fills zoological and botanical journals with new species whenever biologists brave the arduous trek into the region’s interior. And around 430,000 people speaking some 300 languages, from as distinctive a collection of riverine and forest cultures as exists just about anywhere, live within its reach. “Given the land area and the population, it’s probably the most culturally diverse place in the world,” said Emmanuel Peni, the coordinator of Project Sepik, an initiative that aims to protect the river system from harmful development. “In terms of biodiversity, it’s probably the second to the Amazon.” The waterways provide fish and fertile land to grow vegetables, said Peni, who’s from the village of Korogo in East Sepik province. The river and its tributaries carry the water that the people of the region use for drinking, washing and bathing. And they sustain the rich tapestry of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

