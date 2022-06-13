World is losing ‘magical’ tradition of human-animal mutualism, study warns

Gcina Dlamini blows through a whistle fashioned from a piece of dried fruit in the forest near his home in the town of Lavumisa in Eswatini, the Southern African kingdom previously known as Swaziland. The whistle is called ingongolo in siSwati, and Dlamini is using it to summon the inhlava bird, or greater honeyguide (Indicator indicator), so they can hunt for honey together. “We enjoy honey hunting — just going in the forest and following the honeyguide, eating a little and leaving the rest,” Dlamini tells Mongabay. He says there are only four honey hunters left in his hometown on Eswatini’s southern border with South Africa. “Some of the grandfathers are alive. They know something about these [honey-hunting] cultures, but they stay in their houses,” he says. “It is something that is perishing.” Dlamini, 26, learned this skill as a boy from his older brothers. On weekends and public holidays, he still hunts in the forest near Lavumisa, often taking one of his younger relatives along. Gcina Dlamini and his nephew honey hunting outside Lavumisa, Eswatini. Image courtesy of Jessica van der Wal. Human-animal cooperation once more common Interactions like Dlamini’s with the honeyguides — and similar cooperation between humans and wild dolphins in Brazil and in Myanmar to find fish — are at risk of dying out in the few places where they still persist, a team of international scientists warns. “There’s a realistic chance of loss of this unique part of our relationship with the natural world,” says…This article was originally published on Mongabay

