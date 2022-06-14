Climate change: New fossil fuel funding is 'delusional' says UN chief

The war in Ukraine is seeing a renewed focus on fossil fuels by many countries who are worried about energy security in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

A number of countries have signalled that they will burn more coal in the short term, while others are seeking to boost gas imports.

The European Union as a whole is seeking to end reliance on Russian supplies of oil and gas by 2027 but leaders acknowledge this will undoubtedly see more fossil fuel used over the Read the full article