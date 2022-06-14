Climate change: New fossil fuel funding is 'delusional' says UN chief

From BBC
Spending money on new coal, oil and gas as a result of the war in Ukraine is “delusional” according to the UN Secretary General.
Many countries want to increase their own fossil fuel production in order to depend less on Russian supplies.
Mr Guterres says that our global energy mix is broken, and more coal will only reinforce the “scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe.”
The UN chief says that renewable energy is the peace plan of the 21st century.
In a video message to the sixth Austrian world summit meeting in Vienna, the UN secretary again took countries to task for their continued reliance on fossil fuels.
National plans to reduce carbon emissions were “simply not good enough,” Mr Guterres said, pointing to a disconnect between the views of scientists and citizens demanding action and governments that are “dragging their feet.”
The war in Ukraine is seeing a renewed focus on fossil fuels by many countries who are worried about energy security in the wake of Russia’s invasion.
A number of countries have signalled that they will burn more coal in the short term, while others are seeking to boost gas imports.
The European Union as a whole is seeking to end reliance on Russian supplies of oil and gas by 2027 but leaders acknowledge this will undoubtedly see more fossil fuel used over the