Falklands War: Digging for physical memories on Mt Tumbledown

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Archaeologists and veterans have been surveying what remains in the battlefields of the Falkland Islands.
The unique project is documenting a number of Argentine defensive positions in the 1982 war, in particular for the decisive encounter on Mount Tumbledown.
The team has mapped rock-built fortifications, firing trenches, and mortar and artillery craters.
They have also recovered personal items and equipment to try to understand better what happened in the conflict.
These objects include cooking stands made from fencing wire, cut up oil drums for metal sheeting to construct shelters, bullets and bomb fragments.
Pairs of civilian shoes were found tucked neatly in rock crevices in some of the Argentines’ temporary fortifications, or sangars.
This footwear was “wholly inappropriate” for the Falklands weather and terrain but had been “carefully” placed there for safe keeping, said project co-director and Oxford University archaeologist Dr Tim Clack.
Studying the memories of veterans alongside historical sources and the archaeological remains would enable a unique and “enhanced understanding of events”, he explained.
The project is a joint enterprise between Oxford University, Glasgow University, the veteran well-being charity Waterloo Uncovered and the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust.
Islanders have also got involved, as have British army veterans and even an artist.
In addition to getting archaeological results, the whole project has been designed to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to come to terms with their experiences.