Indonesia issues long-delayed rules to protect migrant fishing workers

JAKARTA — Indonesia has issued a much-anticipated decree to boost the protection of Indonesian deckhands working aboard foreign commercial and fishing vessels. The move comes in response to a pending lawsuit accusing the government of failing to enshrine protections that could have prevented a long history of abusive and even deadly treatment of these sailors. The government says the regulation ratified on June 8 by the administration of President Joko Widodo is designed to streamline the recruitment and placement process of Indonesian migrant deckhands, and improve measures to protect their labor rights. The government decree, a derivative of the country's 2017 law on migrant worker protection, is applicable to foreign commercial and fishing vessels, including distant-water boats. A key change introduced in the new regulation includes having the Ministry of Manpower as the official authority to produce the permit for recruitment agencies to assign candidate migrant workers. Previously, the Ministry of Transportation could also issue a similar permit. Many observers have called out the overlapping authorities for undermining legal protections for the migrant deckhands. "Hopefully this will help us decrease and minimize the problems faced by Indonesian migrant workers, specifically migrant commercial boat crews and migrant fishing boat crews," said Suhartono, the director-general of labor placement at the Ministry of Manpower. Indonesian migrants on board foreign fishing boats have described abusive work conditions that include overwork, withholding of wages, debt bondage, and physical and sexual violence.

