‘That’s a scam’: Indian firm’s REDD+ carbon deal in the DRC raises concern

Iluka Alain was a bit surprised when the two men turned up on a motorcycle in December 2021 in Bofekalasumba, the village where he’s chief in the northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo. The men spoke in Lingala, a widely spoken language in the DRC, and said they were from a company called KMS. They seemed in an awful rush, pressing him on whether Bofekalasumba had a management committee for its local community forest concession, known by the French acronym CFCL in the DRC. Iluka said the village hadn’t formed one yet. Right away, the men told him to form a provisional committee of seven people. Not one to deny the request of his guests, Iluka did so. In short order, the ad hoc committee listened to the men’s hurried explanation of how their forests could provide the community with cash from the sale of carbon credits on the world market. The men said the committee members should sign the 19-page contract they had with them to take advantage of the opportunity. Presented with this information, the committee members added details about the size of the CFCL to the agreement, and they signed the bottom of the document. It was only then that the men turned over the document, along with 5,000 Congolese francs (about $2.50) each to Iluka and the other members of the hastily formed committee. Then, they hopped back on their motorcycle and left the village. The whole interaction had taken perhaps 35 minutes. Iluka and the others…This article was originally published on Mongabay

