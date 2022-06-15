Animal disease lab leading bird flu fight needs rebuild

From BBC
The fight against animal diseases like bird flu could be undermined by the poor state of the UK’s main laboratory, warn public spending watchdogs.
Some facilities at the government veterinary base in Weybridge, Surrey, have deteriorated so badly they “are no longer fit for purpose”.
The National Audit Office says delays to its rebuild could limit the UK’s response to another disease outbreak.
The government said it was taking steps to secure the facility’s future.
The Weybridge site, operated by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), is the UK’s main animal health laboratory, and it is there where internationally important research into major animal diseases such as BSE, foot and Mouth disease, and bird flu is led.
‘Substantial uncertainty’
Wednesday’s NAO report looks at the government’s plans to redevelop the site, with the construction of a new science hub due to start in 2027, and whether these plans will offer value for money.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs originally estimated the rebuild would cost £1.2bn but this has now risen to £2.8bn, a cost that has not yet been approved by HM Treasury.
And the NAO says there still “remains substantial uncertainty around costs”.
Meanwhile, an estimated £197m of investment between 2020 and 2025 is still needed to maintain the site.
The report says: “Weybridge is in poor condition, with ageing buildings that need major repair and replacement, and a lack of capacity to carry out science work.
“Defra has allowed its Weybridge site to deteriorate to a state where