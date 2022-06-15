Brazil shows no progress in response to U.N. calls on Indigenous rights

In May 2017, Brazilian representatives to the United Nations Human Rights Council brought back 242 recommendations from other U.N. member states on how to improve the country’s compliance with international standards for human rights. Thirty-four of these recommendations, or 14%, were explicitly about or related to Indigenous peoples. Norway suggested, for example, that Brazil should ensure the protection of traditional communities from threats, attacks and forced evictions; Peru called for the need to continue the process of territorial demarcation; Togo stressed the importance of new measures to combat violence and discrimination against Indigenous peoples. Five years later, as Brazil prepares once again to submit to the Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR), none of the recommendations on traditional communities’ rights have been implemented, according to a report by a group of 31 civil society organizations from across the country. In 14 of the 34 Indigenous-specific recommendations, there were actual setbacks. For instance, Brazil ignored Canada’s advice to ensure that the federal agency to protect Indigenous peoples, Funai, had the necessary resources to demarcate Indigenous territories and follow through on investigations into the killings of Indigenous individuals. The broader picture isn’t encouraging either. Brazil failed to comply with 35% of all 242 recommendations and regressed on 46%. Only 17% of the suggestions were considered partially implemented. Brazil made full progress on just a single request: ratifying the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Convention on Domestic Workers, as recommended by Nicaragua. That sole success came in December 2017, a year before the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

