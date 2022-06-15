Climate change: Green energy 'stagnates' as fossil fuels dominate

From BBC
A new study says that the world is using more fossil fuels than ever as the transition to green energy stalls.
The Renewables 2022 Global Status Report says the share of wind and solar in the global energy mix has risen minimally in the last decade.
While renewables boomed in the electricity sector last year, they didn’t meet the overall rise in demand.
In transport, which accounts for a third of energy, renewables provided less than 4%.
The current situation in Ukraine has exacerbated this trend, according to the authors.
REN21 is an international energy policy network made up of industry figures, scientists, and some governments.
Their 17th annual status report draws on over 600 experts to produce a snapshot of what is really happening in terms of renewable energy.
The study says that the transition to renewables, in essence, has stalled. The use of coal, oil and gas continues to dominate total energy consumption.
“The share of renewable energy has moved in the last decade from 10.6% to 11.7%, but fossil fuels, all coal and gas have moved from 80.1% to 79.6%. So, it’s stagnating,” said Rana Adib, the executive director of REN21.
“And since the energy demand is rising, this actually means that we are consuming more fossil fuels than ever.”
As the world rebounded from Covid-19 in 2021, there was a