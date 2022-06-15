Climate change: Rising sea levels threaten 200,000 England properties

From BBC
Nearly 200,000 properties in England may have to be abandoned due to rising sea levels by 2050, a report says.
It looks at where water will cause most damage and whether defences are technically and financially feasible.
There is consensus among scientists that decades of sea level rise are inevitable and the government has said that not all properties can be saved.
About a third of England’s coast will be put under pressure by sea level rise, the report says.
“It just won’t be possible to hold the line all around the coast,” says the report’s author Paul Sayers, an expert on flood and coastal risks, adding that tough decisions will have to be made about what it is realistic to protect.
“These are the places we are going to hold, and these are the places we’re not going to hold, so we need that honest debate around how we’re going to do that and support communities where they are affected.”
The study is published in the journal Ocean and Coastal Management.
Sayers’ report lists the South West, the North West and East Anglia among parts of England with the highest number of properties at risk of flooding. Raised sea levels not only increase the risk of flooding on the coast and in estuaries but also accelerate coastal erosion through larger more powerful waves.
The study for the first time looks at places where the costs of improving defences may be too high or technically impossible. It found that by