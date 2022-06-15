Draining tropical peatlands for oil palms isn’t just bad — it’s unnecessary, study shows

JAKARTA — For decades, oil palm farmers in Indonesia have drained — and destroyed — tropical peatlands on the basis that the crop doesn’t grow well in the boggy soil. But now, a new study shows that oil palms grown in rewetted peatlands show no drop in productivity. The findings shore up environmental activists’ case that oil palms can be farmed more sustainably on peatlands by rewetting the land, thereby conserving biodiversity and reducing the risk of fires. “What this new study shows is that retaining more water in oil palm farms to reduce fire risk seems to have no effect on yields, which is good news for farmers,” said study lead author Eleanor Warren-Thomas, a conservation scientist at Bangor University in the U.K. “In contrast to the concerns of some plantations, retaining water levels close to the surface” — within 40 centimeters, or 16 inches — “still enables oil palm cultivation.” Udin, a farmer who collaborated on the study, said that “Even if the farm flooded for a few days, the yield is not decreased.” These findings indicate that it’s possible to shift away from an agricultural system that depends on draining peatland into one that’s more sustainable and peat-friendly, which reduces the risk of fires and land subsidence. “In the long term, withdrawal of drainage-dependent agriculture from peatland is necessary to avoid carbon emissions and land loss to subsidence, with forest restoration or flood-tolerant agriculture the sustainable alternatives,” the study says. It also suggests the results are scalable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay