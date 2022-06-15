‘Lost’ Amazonian cities hint at how to build urban landscapes without harming nature

It was over twenty years ago when locals in Bolivia’s northern plains told archaeologist Heiko Prümers, with the German Archaeological Institute in Bonn, about mysterious mounds of earth in the nearby Amazon that showed signs of a hidden El Dorado. Surrounded by trees and covered in vegetation, it was hard to see what the mounds were exactly, but they caught Prümers’ interest. In 1999, he began excavating the site with a team of researchers, completely unaware of the massive discovery they were about to make. What they uncovered were the remains of a vast and dense network of pre-Colombian settlements spanning more than 4,500 square kilometers (1,737 square miles) in Bolivia’s Llanos de Mojos region. The findings, published in Nature magazine in May, are the latest proof that large, complex urban societies existed in the Amazon before the arrival of the Spanish, challenging the idea that the rainforest was always a pristine, untouched wilderness. Screenshots from a 3D animation of the Cotoca site. Source: H. Prümers / DAI. Some experts say the urban area, which was home to thousands of Indigenous people from the Casarabe culture for nearly 900 years, is an example of how cities could exist in the rainforest without degrading the environment. Settlements did not contribute to forest loss and included a sophisticated agriculture and water management system, with hundreds of kilometers of canals and causeways to distribute water to crops and reservoirs. Though Prümers himself is skeptical that there is something more “ecological” about the Casarabe way…This article was originally published on Mongabay

