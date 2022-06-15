Nepal conservationists work to overturn ‘all snakes are venomous’ mindset

KATHMANDU — Kamal Devkota, who campaigns for snake conservation in Nepal, doesn’t always have an easy time convincing people of his cause. On one occasion, he recalled, as part of his door-to-door awareness campaign, he visited a family who had lost a member to a snake bite. “It was a difficult situation for us,” Devkota said. “They asked us why they should save the snakes that killed their family member.” Campaigners such as Devkota, president of Nepal Toxinology Association, face a tough time in Nepal, especially during the monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons, when snakes venture out in search of food. That’s also the period when farmers head to the fields to sow corn and rice, especially in Nepal’s plains. A king cobra rescue. Image courtesy of Kamal Devkota. A recent study published in The Lancet Global Health found that 251 people out of 100,000 living in Nepal’s plains are bitten by snakes every year, around half of whom (49%) suffer from envenoming. About 8% of those bitten die, which means almost every neighborhood in the plains has lost someone to snakebite. But research into snakes in the country is limited, mainly due to a lack of funding, with conservation efforts largely focused on iconic megafauna such as Bengal tigers (Panther tigris tigris) and greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis). Of the 70-odd species of snakes found in Nepal, around 20, including various cobras (Naja spp.) and kraits (Bungarus spp.), are believed to be venomous. But public awareness about which species present…This article was originally published on Mongabay

