Sea restoration projects quilt a ‘mosaic of habitats’ with striking results

After years of scallop dredging and fish farming, Loch Craignish, a coastal inlet near Argyll, Scotland, was in disrepair. The dredging had destroyed parts of the seafloor, effluent had polluted the water, and the biodiversity was noticeable only by its absence. But in 2020, members of community group Seawilding began to restore the loch by laying cages of native oysters in the shallow waters. As they worked to build back the shellfish, they noticed a few plots of seagrass speckled across the seafloor, close to where oyster reefs had once grown. "We were finding tiny patches of seagrass all the way around, and areas where it looked as if there should be seagrass but there isn't," Danny Renton, director of Seawilding, told Mongabay. The realization led members of Seawilding to add another species to their restoration plan: seagrass. They began to collect seeds from the existing plants, which they brought onto land to bundle into hessian bags before replanting them into the seabed. Now, in addition to restoring about 300,000 native oysters (Ostrea edulis), there is also about a quarter of a hectare (0.6 acres) of seagrass. Renton said he and other members are already noticing a boost in biodiversity across the integrated habitat of oyster reef and seagrass, as fish and other species gravitate there to feed, spawn and shelter. "The two just went hand in hand," Renton said. "It was by ecological accident, in a way."

