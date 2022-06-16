Climate change: Rich nations accused of 'betrayal' at Bonn talks

From BBC
Climate talks in Bonn headed into their final day with rich nations accused of betraying the developing world.
Poorer countries say that at COP26 they were promised that their key demand on loss and damage would be honoured this year.
They believed that a new finance facility to pay for the impacts of climate change that they can’t adapt to, would be set up.
But in Bonn, they say the issue has been side-lined by the US and Europe.
For many participants, loss and damage has become the key issue in the global climate negotiations.
Developing country participants say climate impacts on their countries are more severe than on the richer nations and they have less financial capacity to cope.
“We are already living with loss and damages for the last 25 years,” said Adriana Vasquez Rodriquez from the Association La Ruta del Clima, a Costa Rican environmental group.
“We have families who have lost their houses, their crops, their lives, and no-one is paying for that, we are running out of resources, and at the same time, we are depending on debt.”
The developing nations argue that the climate change they are experiencing has been caused by historic carbon emissions that originated in richer countries. They say that Europe and the US have a responsibility now to pay for these losses and damages.
