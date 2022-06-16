Congo peat: The 'lungs of humanity' which are under threat

From BBC
A giant slab of carbon-rich peat, discovered in central Africa, is under threat from uncontrolled development – posing a significant risk for future climate change, writes BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.
After 10 hours by car, another 10 by river in a dugout canoe, three hours hacking a path with machetes through thick tropical undergrowth, then another two wading and clambering through a sweltering forest swamp, the scientists were finally ready to begin work.
Brushing away mud and mosquitos, they assembled a long, metal, corkscrew-like device, and thrust it deep into a patch of dark, water-logged earth.
“Push. Again,” said Greta Dargie, the British scientist leading the group, as she and two Congolese colleagues twisted and pushed the rod further into the ground, then pulled out a half-metre cylinder of shiny black peat.
“Not bad at all,” said Jodrhy Matoko, a doctoral student from Marien N’Gouabi University in Congo-Brazzaville.
Over the last decade, the close-knit team has spent months at a time camping in the remote swamps that border the giant Congo river, watching out for crocodiles, snakes and lowland gorillas – and mapping the contours of a giant slab of carbon-rich peat, which they now believe could cover an area significantly larger than England.
“We really want to fill in the blanks on the map. It’s hard work. But it’s always an adventure. I’ve been doing it for 10 years now, so I must like it,” said Dr Dargie, a quietly determined peat expert from the UK’s University of Leeds.
Mr Matoko was more effusive: “I’m