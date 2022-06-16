Death of Phillips and Pereira shine a light on a region beset by violence

Authorities in Brazil have uncovered the bodies believed to be those of Dom Phillips, a British journalist, and Bruno Pereira, a prominent Indigenous rights defender. The discovery, on June 15 in the Vale do Javari region of western Brazil, comes 10 days after the pair were reported missing in the Amazon. The Vale do Javari region, which includes a massive Indigenous reserve of the same name, lies in Amazonas state and was recently dubbed the country’s most violent region, where illegal loggers, poachers and drug traffickers vie to seize land from or plunder the resources of the traditional riverine communities and Indigenous groups living there. The Vale do Javari Indigenous Territory, the second-largest in Brazil, covering 85,000 square kilometres (33,000 square miles), is home to 6,000 Indigenous people. It also has the largest number of isolated Indigenous groups anywhere in the world, believed to number about 17, who have had very little to no contact with the outside world. British journalist Dom Phillips interviewing President Jair Bolsonaro at a breakfast with journalists in July 2019. Image courtesy of Marcos Corrêa/Amazônia Real. Pereira previously headed the office dealing with isolated Indigenous groups under Funai, the federal government agency for Indigenous affairs. He was a staunch believer that these groups should only be contacted as a last resort, although he did head an expedition into the Vale do Javari in 2019 to ease tensions between Indigenous groups, including one isolated group, that were threatening to erupt into violence. That expedition came in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

