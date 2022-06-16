For Ecuador’s A’i Cofán leaders, Goldman Prize validates Indigenous struggle

Alexandra Narváez and Alex Lucitante, two young Indigenous leaders from the A’i Cofán community of Sinangoe, located in the Ecuadoran Amazon, have been awarded the 2022 Goldman Environmental Prize for their fight against gold mining on their territory. This marks the second time that this internationally renowned prize has been awarded to Ecuadoran Indigenous leaders. In 2020, Nemonte Nenquimo, leader of the Waorani, received the same prize for her work in protecting more than 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) of the Waorani’s ancestral lands in an area of tropical rainforest that has repeatedly been targeted by the oil industry. The award jury for this year’s prize highlighted the actions of the A’i Cofán youth leaders in their struggle against gold mining, which threatens their community’s water sources, soil and air quality. The jury hailed Narváez and Lucitante as the faces of their people’s struggle. “Their leadership resulted in a historic legal victory in October 2018, when Ecuador’s courts canceled 52 illegal gold mining concessions, which were granted illegally without the consent of their Cofán community. The community’s legal success protects 79,000 acres [32,000 hectares] of pristine, biodiverse rainforest in the headwaters of Ecuador’s Aguarico River, which is sacred to the Cofán,” the award jury said in its announcement of the winners. The A’i Cofán community of Sinangoe lives on the banks of the Aguarico River and is made up of 56 families, or around 230 people. The Cofán and Chingual rivers are two tributaries of the Aguarico, and are sources of food,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

