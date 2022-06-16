World’s worst air pollution slashes 7 years off life expectancy in Bangladesh

DHAKA — Air pollution in Bangladesh is the worst in the world, contributing to a reduction of nearly seven years in the average life expectancy, according to a new study. In the most polluted areas of the country, life expectancy is reduced by 8.1 years, according to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, which also ranked Bangladesh as the country with the world’s worst air pollution every year since 2018. Air pollution levels here exceed both national and global standards, and have gotten worse over the past two and a half decades. “All of Bangladesh’s 161 million people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds both the WHO [World Health Organization] guideline and the country’s own national standard,” the study says, adding that, “Since 1998, the country’s average annual particulate pollution has increased by 39 percent, reducing the average life expectancy of a Bangladeshi citizen by 2.1 years.” This effectively makes pollution one of the biggest killers of Bangladeshi people. “The impact of particulate pollution is greater than the effects of devastating communicable diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, behavioral killers like cigarette smoking, and even war,” the study says. Worldwide, 3.8 million people die every year because of household exposure to smoke from dirty cooking stoves and fuels, while outdoor air pollution is responsible for 4.2 million deaths annually, according to the WHO. Nine out of 10 people worldwide live in places where air…This article was originally published on Mongabay

