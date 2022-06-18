Friendly fungi help forests fight climate change

From BBC
This award-winning essay from young British science writer Zara Hussan explores the hidden, underground networks of fungi that are silently helping plants and trees to lock away carbon and combat climate change. Winner of the 2022 Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) Young Science Writer of the Year award, her essay explores a microscopic realm: Earth’s fungal “life support system”.
A forest is home to billions of living things, some of them too small to be seen by the naked eye. Collectively, these micro-scale species contribute more to our planet than most of us could imagine.
While we know that forests play a major role in countering global warming – acting as reservoirs for carbon – what is less well understood is how tiny organisms that dwell hidden in the soil help lock away our greenhouse gas emissions.
The trees in our forests absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they photosynthesise; their leaves, powered by sunlight, convert that carbon dioxide into oxygen and sugar. As a tree grows, the carbon becomes part of its woody “biomass”.
This is how trees naturally combat the planet-warming greenhouse effect. In the last 20 years, the Amazon rainforest alone is estimated to have taken in 1.7 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Trees though do not act in isolation; they are entangled with – and working alongside – a vast community of micro-scale fungi.
A 2016 study led by researchers from Imperial College London revealed that one particular type – ectomycorrhizal fungi –