The secret to saving mountain gorillas

There is a lot of talk about the climate crisis, much less about the biodiversity crisis. Yet the loss of species and habitats is reckoned to pose as much danger to life on Earth as global warming does. The UN warns a million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades unless rapid action is taken. BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt visits Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda, to find out what mountain gorilla conservation can tell us about protecting other species.
I could tell she knew I was there. But the burly matriarch of the Nshongi mountain gorilla family was ignoring me as she plucked branches from a bush and lazily munched on the leaves, like a teenager working her way through a packet of crisps.
Then suddenly a baby gorilla tumbled through the undergrowth and past us both. She looked across and our eyes met. Instinctively I lowered my gaze. She wasn’t hostile, she just wanted to make sure I knew my place. What was surprising was that I understood exactly what her glance meant. And, even more astonishing, I knew she understood me too.
It is that visceral sense of connection between species which makes visiting mountain gorillas in the wild such a profound experience. Spend just a few minutes in the company of a family of gorillas and the concept of “us and them” dissolves. You meet as equals.
