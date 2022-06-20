Could nuclear desalination plants beat water scarcity?

“You could have them moving around on an intermittent basis, filling up tanks,” says Mikal Bøe, chief executive of Core Power, which has come up with design for this type of desalination plant.

It may sound far-fetched but the US Navy has provided desalination services during disasters in the past, with the help of its nuclear-powered ships, while Russia already has a floating nuclear power station designed to potentially power desalination facilities.