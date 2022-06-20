H5N1: UK taskforce set up to tackle bird flu spread

From BBC
Scientists from eight leading UK laboratories are joining forces to develop new ways to fight bird flu.
The consortium has been given £1.5m to develop strategies to tackle recent outbreaks of the H5N1 strain causing severe illness and death in birds.
This version of bird flu has hit the poultry industry hard, with culls and indoor housing measures enforced.
While the risk to humans is low, in 2021, there was a confirmed human case of the strain in South West England.
There have now been more than 120 outbreaks in farmed poultry and wild bird populations.
This winter’s outbreak of avian flu is the largest and longest ever in the UK.
Scientists do not yet fully understand why these outbreaks have been worse than in previous years.
H5N1 was first identified in southern China in 1996 in domestic waterfowl.
The World Health Organisation says that between 2003 and March 2022 there have been 864 cases of – and 456 deaths from – H5N1 human infection in 18 countries.
The new UK consortium will examine what measures are needed “to prevent future spill-overs of influenza with pandemic potential into humans.” The £1.5m is allocated over one year.
The researchers will also be tasked with finding out why the current virus strain has led to a longer outbreak and why some birds, such as ducks, are resistant to some strains.
They will look at how gaps in biosecurity may have allowed the virus to transmit from wild birds to farmed poultry.
Globally, vaccines against bird