Miners, drug traffickers and loggers: Is Costa Rica’s Corcovado National Park on the verge of collapse?

News articles and opinion pieces have popped up in the pages of different Costa Rican newspapers over the past several years, warning of the imminent collapse of Corcovado National Park, one of the country's most treasured protected areas. The park is in "agonizing" condition and "on a downward spiral," some of the opinion pieces said. It's "slowly dying." "In the case of Corcovado, if we don't act quickly, the deterioration of wildlife populations could be irreversible in the medium term," Eduardo Carrillo, a biologist at the National University of Costa Rica, wrote last year in the newspaper Semanario Universidad. But other biologists, conservationists and park officials have scratched their heads at these kinds of comments, saying they're not just overblown but completely outside reality. The park, in their eyes, is doing well. There are certainly issues that need to be addressed, but there's nothing so grave as to warrant predictions of total collapse. The extreme polarization over what's going on in Corcovado National Park has led to accusations of corruption, negligence, media manipulation, fights for control of the area's management, and who does and doesn't receive funds from international donors. There's little consensus, even on very basic things, about what the future holds for the park. That could be a problem in the long run. The stakes are high in Corcovado. The park is believed to house approximately 2.5% of the entire world's biodiversity — some 2,000 plant, 375 bird and 124 mammal species — all contained within around 45,000

