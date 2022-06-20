‘The return of land to Indigenous people is key’: Q&A with Shinnecock Kelp Farm’s Tela Troge

When is seaweed much more than seaweed? In the United States, seaweed farms are sprouting up all over the country, but on the east end of Long Island, New York, a new project cultivating kelp in the waters of Shinnecock Bay is more than a follower of a new trend. The Shinnecock Kelp Farm is the first Indigenous-owned seaweed farm on the East Coast. Its founders hope that it may alter the course of a bay devastated by pollution — and, perhaps, restore the sovereignty of the tribe that cultivated these waters for millennia. “It really goes back to this concept of reciprocity; Indigenous people know that if we take care of Mother Earth, that Mother Earth will then take care of us,” says Tela Troge, one of the six women running the farm. Troge is also a member of the Shinnecock Nation, the tribe that lived on the bay since the end of the last Ice Age. Tela Troge heads back into shore from the kelp lines. Behind her and to the right you can see Shinnecock Nation territory. Image courtesy of Claudia Geib for Mongabay. “We’re taught to think ahead for the next seven generations,” she tells Mongabay. “It’s really a lot of what drives us in educating and sharing our message, and hopefully getting others engaged in taking action to protect the water now.” Shinnecock Bay is tucked into the south fork of Long Island, which splits like the tail of a fish as the island stretches…This article was originally published on Mongabay

