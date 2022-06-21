A tale of successes and new challenges in Senegal: Q&A with ICCA coordinator Salatou Sambou

Salatou Sambou, a fisherman and father of five, has been involved in the Kawawana ICCA (Indigenous and Community Conserved Area) in Senegal since 2008. One of the first members of the ICCA consortium, he is now their regional coordinator for marine and coastal ecosystems in West Africa. Thanks to the efforts of local fishermen and Jola communities in Lower Casamance, the consortium has been able to bring the Kawawana ICCA to life. Now, after becoming the first ICCA officially recognized by regional authorities in Senegal, Kawawana covers a coastal and maritime area of 9,665 hectares (23,882 acres) that are entirely governed, managed and maintained by local communities. Years of hard work has led to the return of wildlife to the Kawawana’s river and marine habitats, earning the project international recognition. The region’s brackish waters are home to a unique and fragile ecosystem that has been greatly threatened by human activity. Local fishermen decided to take action to protect their territory and life source, and have succeeded in striking a balance between their need for resources, and the need to protect wildlife. Since Mongabay’s last reporting on the conserved area in 2018, a number of achievements have been made – and a number of challenges are emerging. A fisherman catches a barracuda from the waters of the Casamance River at sunset, joined by an apprentice. Image by Jennifer O’Mahony for Mongabay. Today, the rivers of the ICCA have twice as many species of fish as they did 10 years ago, including…This article was originally published on Mongabay

