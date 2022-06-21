EU’s anti-deforestation bill leaves out critical ecosystems, study shows

On May 11 this year, dozens of activists with Greenpeace Netherland blocked a ship carrying 60,000 metric tons of soy from Brazil to the Netherlands. Among the protesters was Alberto Terena, a leader of the Indigenous Terena People’s Council in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The Terena live on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, where the Gran Chaco, South America’s second-largest forest, and the Cerrado, the world’s most species-rich savanna, meet. “Europe shares responsibility for the destruction of our homes,” Alberto Terena said in a statement. “We call on ministers to seize this opportunity, not only to ensure Indigenous people’s rights, but also for the future of the planet. The production of feed for your industrial animals and the beef that is imported should no longer mean our suffering.” What’s in a word As the world’s third-largest importer of agricultural commodities linked to tropical deforestation and climate change, such as soy, beef and palm oil, the EU has recognized its outsized environmental footprint abroad. The bloc has been taking steps to tackle that, in line with its Paris Agreement and European Green Deal commitments, including last November, when it proposed new legislation to restrict imports of commodities linked to deforestation. Greenpeace’s protest centered around the idea that the EU’s current draft regulation is much too weak and won’t protect some of the biomes most affected by the rapid expansion of soy farming and cattle ranching, like the Cerrado and Chaco. Soy and Chaco forest in Bolivia. Photo…This article was originally published on Mongabay

