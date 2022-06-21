Giant stingray caught in Cambodia is world’s largest freshwater fish

The largest freshwater fish ever recorded was captured in the Mekong River last week by a fisher collaborating with researchers to document the river’s biodiversity in northern Cambodia. The 4-meter (13-foot) endangered giant freshwater stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) was hauled from the river on June 13 before being measured and released back into the wild. Tipping the scales at nearly 300 kilograms (661 pounds), the leviathan ray surpasses the previous record holder, a 293-kg (646-lb) Mekong giant catfish (Pangasianodon gigas) caught in Thailand in 2005. Experts say the find emphasizes what’s at stake in the Mekong, a river that’s facing a slew of development threats, including major hydropower dams that have altered the river’s natural flow and exacerbated low river levels due to dry-season droughts in recent years. “This is an absolutely astonishing discovery, and justifies efforts to better understand the mysteries surrounding this species and the incredible stretch of river where it lives,” Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist and leader of the USAID-funded Wonders of the Mekong project, said in a statement. The 13-foot (4-meter) endangered giant freshwater stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) was captured in the Mekong River on June 13, 2022. Image courtesy of Chhut Chheana / Wonders of the Mekong The stingray was hooked in Stung Treng province, in a portion of the Mekong known for its diverse underwater habitats and rich potential to support species of both fisheries and conservation importance. The area, which features pools up to 80 m (260 ft) deep, was last month the focus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

