In São Paulo, Indigenous Guarani unite over their reclaimed farming tradition

“I had never seen these colored types of corn until I was 22 years old,” says Jerá Poty Mirim. “I’d only seen Tupi corn, the yellow kind you find in the city. And today out on our territory, we have more than nine types of Guarani corn, 15 types of sweet potato, and many native fruits. And people are growing more and more interested in strengthening our traditional farming.” Mirim is a farmer, teacher and leader of the Mbya Guarani people living on the Tenondé Porã Indigenous Territory, at the southern tip of the city of São Paulo. Her village of Kalipety is one 14 that make up this Indigenous reserve, which was officially demarcated in 2012 and spans 16,000 hectares (nearly 40,000 acres) of Guarani territory. The community was given exclusive rights to the territory in 2016. Mirim recalls how, when she was a child, some 1,500 Indigenous people lived on a small, 26-hectare (64-acre) piece of land without enough space to grow their own food. It was only after the demarcation that the Guarani could begin taking up their farming traditions again. And it caught on in the many villages that sprang up in the newly recognized reserve, like Tekoa Porã, Tenondé Porã (after which the reserve was named), Tape Mirī and Yporã. The region where Mirim’s village sits was once a dry, degraded area, left that way after decades of eucalyptus monoculture. (The village’s name, Kalipety, comes from the Guarani term for “eucalyptus clearing.”) According to Mirim,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

